State to oppose bail of EC man accused of killing wife in 2019

It's alleged that Yibanathi MacGyver Ndema killed his wife 36-year-old Noluvuyo Nonkwelo in July 2019 about two days before reporting the woman as a missing person to police.

CAPE TOWN - An Eastern Cape man who allegedly killed his wife and reported her missing more than two years ago has had his case postponed to next Friday.

Yibanathi MacGyver Ndema made his first appearance in the Butterworth Magistrates Court on Wednesday on charges of premeditated murder and defeating the ends of justice.

He was arrested earlier this week after a suspicious family member contacted police after finding human remains buried underneath the bathtub in the home the couple shared.

“He elected to be represented by Legal Aid South Africa and indicated that he wants to be released on bail. The State prosecutor applied for the matter to be postponed for a formal bail application on the 10th of September. The State indicated that it will oppose bail in this matter,” said the National Prosecuting Authority's Luxolo Tyali.

