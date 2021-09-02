Sharks change two for Currie Cup semifinal against Griquas

Amongst the forwards, Dylan Richardson returns for James Venter on the side of the scrum and in the backline, the experienced Marius Louw takes over from Murray Koster at inside centre.

CAPE TOWN - Head coach Sean Everitt has gone with only two changes to his team ahead of their Currie Cup semifinal clash with the Griquas on Saturday in Durban.

Amongst the forwards, Dylan Richardson returns for James Venter on the side of the scrum and in the backline, the experienced Marius Louw takes over from Murray Koster at inside centre.

Veteran Lionel Cronje remains at flyhalf, with Curwin Bosch starting at fullback once again.

The Durban-based team have had a rollercoaster season, with matches being called off due to COVID-19 protocols and the recent KwaZulu-Natal protests. They did, however, manage to finish second on the log to ensure a home semifinal, despite a loss in their final group game against Western Province.

Kick-off on Saturday is at 17:00.

Sharks starting team:

Ntuthuko Mchunu

Kerron van Vuuren

Khutha Mchunu

Le Roux Roets

Gerbrandt Grobler

Dylan Richardson

Henco Venter

Phepsi Buthelezi (c)

Sanele Nohamba

Lionel Cronje

Thaakir Abrahams

Marius Louw

Werner Kok

Yaw Penxe

Curwin Bosch



Replacements

16 Dan Jooste, 17 Khwezi Mona, 18 Lourens Adriaanse, 19 Reniel Hugo, 20 Thembelani Bholi, 21 Cameron Wright, 22 Jeremy Ward, 23 Anthony Volmink

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.