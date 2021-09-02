Sharks change two for Currie Cup semifinal against Griquas
Amongst the forwards, Dylan Richardson returns for James Venter on the side of the scrum and in the backline, the experienced Marius Louw takes over from Murray Koster at inside centre.
CAPE TOWN - Head coach Sean Everitt has gone with only two changes to his team ahead of their Currie Cup semifinal clash with the Griquas on Saturday in Durban.
Veteran Lionel Cronje remains at flyhalf, with Curwin Bosch starting at fullback once again.
The Durban-based team have had a rollercoaster season, with matches being called off due to COVID-19 protocols and the recent KwaZulu-Natal protests. They did, however, manage to finish second on the log to ensure a home semifinal, despite a loss in their final group game against Western Province.
Kick-off on Saturday is at 17:00.
Sharks starting team:
- Ntuthuko Mchunu
- Kerron van Vuuren
- Khutha Mchunu
- Le Roux Roets
- Gerbrandt Grobler
- Dylan Richardson
- Henco Venter
- Phepsi Buthelezi (c)
- Sanele Nohamba
- Lionel Cronje
- Thaakir Abrahams
- Marius Louw
- Werner Kok
- Yaw Penxe
- Curwin Bosch
Replacements
16 Dan Jooste, 17 Khwezi Mona, 18 Lourens Adriaanse, 19 Reniel Hugo, 20 Thembelani Bholi, 21 Cameron Wright, 22 Jeremy Ward, 23 Anthony Volmink
