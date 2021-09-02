SIU, Scopa want greater protection for whistleblowers

Special Investigating Unit (SIU) head, Andy Mothibi, said that witnesses who felt unsafe should alert authorities like the SIU.

CAPE TOWN - Parliament’s finance watchdog Scopa and the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) want greater protection of whistleblowers, especially in the PPE corruption investigations.

This follows the murder of Babita Doerakan, a key witness in the investigation into Gauteng Health Department PPE corruption.

The SIU briefed Scopa on a number of PPE-related cases, including Digital Vibes and the case involving former Presidency spokesperson Khusela Diko. The SIU also touched on the murder of Babita Deorakan.

SIU head, Andy Mothibi, said that witnesses who felt unsafe should alert authorities like the SIU.

“We interact with them indicate to them in instances where they feel unsafe, let them notify the investigators and we will take action to make sure that they are protected,” he said.

Scopa spokesperson Mkhuleko Hlengwa said whistleblowers had to be protected.

“And so we need to go beyond the point of lamentation and there has to be a concretisation of protection measures put in place,” Hlengwa said.

Scopa will now table its report of all its PPE corruption briefings to the National Assembly before the end of the month.

