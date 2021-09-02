Ramaphosa says he's still processing SIU's Digital Vibes report

The report has already been leaked to the media and it has found that former Health Minister Zweli Mkhize acted unlawfully and improperly and it recommended that his family should repay R4 million.

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa said that he was still processing the Special Investigating Unit (SIU)'s report on the Digital Vibes scandal.

Ramaphosa has released a statement confirming that he's had the report for two months but he said that he had given those implicated an opportunity to object against the release of its findings in the interest of "fairness".

The report has already been leaked to the media and it has found that former Health Minister Zweli Mkhize acted unlawfully and improperly and it recommended that his family should repay R4 million.

ALSO READ:

- Digital Vibes: Mkhize may have committed acts of criminality - SIU

- Mkhize to get chance to tell his side of Digital Vibes story - Special Tribunal

- SIU to probe new info linking Mkhize’s family to Digital Vibes tender saga

- ANC integrity commission hands report on Mkhize, Digital vibes to party

The SIU is trying to recover R150 million that the Health Department splurged on a contract with Digital Vibes, which allegedly benefited Mkhize and his close associates.

President Ramaphosa said that the SIU had made referrals regarding specific individuals for disciplinary action and he was acting on those.

But the Congress of the People (Cope)'s Dennis Bloem said that Ramaphosa was dragging his feet and was postponing any possible action against implicated officials in the Digital Vibes scandal.

"The president is a person who is without a spinal cord. He must be man enough and come out with this report and be transparent."

Meanwhile, Democratic Alliance (DA) leader John Steenhuisen said that he was extremely concerned that it was taking Ramaphosa so long to act against Mkhize.

"I'm very keen to see the report because I want to see what took him so long to act against Zweli Mkhize. My understanding of what's leaked from the report is that there was damning evidence against Mkhize and why did the president sit on it for so long."

Ramaphosa said that he would keep the public informed when he'd given the green light to release the report, which may become the subject of prosecution, civil action or disciplinary proceedings.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.