Off-duty cop shot dead in Eersterivier

CAPE TOWN - The Hawks in the Western Cape are investigating the murder of an off-duty police officer.

The 35-year-old sergeant, stationed at Lentegeur SAPS Visible Policing, was allegedly hijacked and shot dead in Eersterivier in the early hours of Thursday morning.

The Police's Frederick Van Wyk said the motive for the killing was unknown at this stage.

“The provincial police management has expressed shock over the killing of a police man earlier this morning. He was shot in his neck and was transported to a nearby medical facility where he died due to his injuries. The scene of the crime still needs to be established and reconstructed.”

