NW disciplinary committee 'studying' report on Mahumapelo, Lenkopane suspensions

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC)’s interim provincial committee (IPC) in the North West said the provincial disciplinary committee (PDC) was studying findings on the suspension of former Premier Supra Mahumapelo and senior women’s league member Bitsa Lenkopane.

The ANC’s national disciplinary committee ordered that the proceedings that resulted in the five-year suspension of the pair must start afresh.

It had found that the interest of justice was not taken into account and that the suspensions were not properly ventilated at provincial level.

IPC spokesperson Kenny Morolong on Thursday said: “The presenter of the provincial disciplinary committee is studying the outcomes of the national disciplinary committee on this matter. Once he has done so, he will advise appropriate structures on the course of action.”

The PDC has until 25 December to finalise the new disciplinary proceedings.

