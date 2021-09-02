Nicholas Crisp appointed health dept’s acting director general

Eyewitness News has seen a letter signed by Health Minister Joe Phaahla on Wednesday, stating that Nicholas Crisp will be acting director general with effect from Thursday until further notice.

JOHANNESBURG - Health Minister Joe Phaahla has appointed deputy director general Nicholas Crisp to act as the department’s director general until further notice.

Eyewitness News has seen a letter signed by Phaahla on Wednesday, stating that Crisp will be acting director general with effect from Thursday until further notice.



For now, Crisp replaces Sandile Buthelezi who was appointed to the position in May 2020.

Phaahla has confirmed that Buthelezi is on leave but said Buthelezi himself requested the time off.

He also would not be drawn on why the leave is indefinite.

Sources though aid Buthelezi only requested the leave after learning of the intention to suspend him on the back of findings from the Special Investigative Unit (SIU)’s investigation into the R150 million communication tender.

Online news platform Daily Maverick reported earlier this week that Buthelezi and long-time deputy director general Anban Pillay’s suspensions were imminent as they were due to face disciplinary processes flowing from the findings of the SIU investigation.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has confirmed that the report was handed over to him two months ago and is processing it to allow those implicated to object against the findings in the interest of fairness.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.