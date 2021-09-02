Mthethwa: There’s no reason to close Liliesleaf Farm

The Heritage Museum has announced it will be closing its doors after several years of financial crisis.

JOHANNESBURG - Arts and Culture Minister Nathi Mthethwa has weighed in on the closure of the iconic Liliesleaf Farm in Rivonia, following statements by the museum's management that his department failed to provide desperately needed financial support.

This has been compounded by the impact of COVID-19 on the tourism sector.



On Thursday, Mthethwa said there was no need for Liliesleaf to close.