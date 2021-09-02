Mahlodi Muofhe cleared of falsifying academic records

In a letter sent to Muofhe by Inspector-General of Intelligence, Dr Setlhomamaru Dintwe on Wednesday, the SSA said the complaint about his qualifications was found to be without merit and the allegations untrue.

JOHANNESBURG - Eyewitness News has learnt that former head of domestic intelligence at the State Security Agency, Advocate Mahlodi Muofhe, has been cleared of allegations that he falsified his academic records.

In a letter sent to Muofhe by Inspector-General of Intelligence, Dr Setlhomamaru Dintwe on Wednesday, the SSA said the complaint was found to be without merit and the allegations untrue.

Almost a year ago, Dintwe told eNCA that Muofhe was under investigation for allegedly falsifying his qualifications even though as the most senior official in domestic intelligence he had to have been vetted before being appointed to the role.

The claims were made in an anonymous complaint shortly before Dintwe told the media – and before alerting Muofhe.

The letter claimed the motive for the complaint and allegations could only be speculated.

The claims surfaced amid reports of a fightback campaign by some SSA employees who were opposed to several investigations into corruption at the agency.

Muofhe retired from SSA in July, after having been appointed by President Cyril Ramaphosa in 2019.

