Life Esidimeni patients who needed hospital care were moved to NGOs - Mkhatshwa

Former managing director at Life Esidimeni Morgan Mkhathswa is continuing his evidence on Thursday.

JOHANNESBURG - The Life Esidimeni Inquest has heard that despite some patients requiring hospital care, they were moved to residential NGO facilities by the Gauteng Department of Health.

He's being led by his lawyer, Advocate Harry van Bergen about the department’s marathon and ultimately disastrous project, which resulted in the deaths of 144 patients in 2016.

Mkhatshwa said patients were assessed by Life Esidimeni clinicians and all documents were handed over to officials from the department.

“Whatever Life Esidimeni head up, had to be put on paper to say these are the assessments on patients. The clinicians from the Department of Health also came in to verify if that information is correct.”

