Gunshots common in Umlazi, say community members in wake of mass shootings

Eleven people were shot and killed in two separate incidents in the township over the past week.

DURBAN - Community members in Umlazi, south of Durban, said that the use of firearms had now become a routine in their community.

Eleven people were shot and killed in two separate incidents in the township over the past week.

A woman told Eyewitness News that no one would have thought that people were being killed because people often fired shots into the air.



She said that when shots were heard this time around, no one expected people to be killed.

"There's always gunshots going off here. even When they went off here this time around, I was in bed resting because I was not feeling well and I said to myself 'these guns are always going off here' only to find out the situation was really bad."

The police are still investigating the motive for the attacks.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.