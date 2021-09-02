Gugulethu duo arrested for being in possession of drugs worth R1m

The intelligence driven operation took place in NY-155.

CAPE TOWN - Two suspects are behind bars after police confiscated drugs worth more than R1 million during a raid at a house in Gugulethu.

Officers seized two forearms and ammunition, as well an assortment of drugs including mandrax tablets and tik.

The police's Novela Potelwa said: “Upon searching the premises, they found 28,000 mandrax tablets, cannabis, crystal meth and cocaine. The value of the drugs is estimated at over R1 million. The suspects aged 28 and 32 will appear in court soon.”

