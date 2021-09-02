Front row changes for Western Province ahead of Currie Cup semifinals

JOHANNESBURG - Hooker Scarra Ntubeni returns from injury to the front row for their Currie Cup semifinal against the Bulls on Friday evening in Pretoria.

Ntubeni joins tight head SAZI SANDI up front with Neethling Fouche set to make an impact in the second half from the bench.

Also on the extended replacements bench are hooker Andre-Hugo Venter and fullback Warrick Gelant.

Province snuck into the semifinals with a victory over the Sharks in their final group game of the Currie Cup last weekend. They were helped into the final four by a draw between the Pumas and Griquas in the earlier game.

Coach John Dobson’s side will be captained by Ernst van Rhyn.

Kickoff is at 7pm.

Western Province starting team:

1. Leon Lyons

2. Scarra Ntubeni

3. Sazi Sandi

4. Ernst van Rhyn (captain)

5. Johan du Toit

6. Deon Fourie

7. Marcel Theunissen

8. Hacjivah Dayimani

9. Paul de Wet

10. Tim Swiel

11. Edwill van der Merwe

12. Dan du Plessis

13. Juan de Jongh

14. Ruhan Nel

15. Sergeal Petersen

Replacements: 16 Andre-Hugo Venter, 17 Dian Bleuler, 18 Neethling Fouche, 19 Justin Basson, 20 Nama Xaba, 21 Godlen Masimla, 22 Rikus Pretorius, 23 Tristan Leyds, 24 Warrick Gelant

