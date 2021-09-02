Final weekend of Paralympics: where to catch Team SA

South Africa have more opportunities to add to their medal tally on the final weekend of the postponed Paralympics.

JOHANNESBURG - As we head into the final weekend of the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics, Team South Africa have a total of five medals, sitting in 33rd place on the medals table.

Three gold medals courtesy of Anrune Weyers, Ntando Mahlangu and Pieter du Preez, one silver thanks to Louzanne Coetzee and her guide Estean Badenhorst and the latest, a bronze coming from Sheryl James.

This is what’s coming up on Friday, 3 September (local time):

Swimming

02:47 - men’s 50m butterfly (s7): Christian Sadie



03:07 - women’s 50m backstroke (s4): Kat Swanepoel

Athletics

12:33 - men’s 400m (t62), final: Tebogo Mofokeng and Daniel du Plessis

12:42 - men’s 200m (t61), final: Ntando Mahlangu

13:12 - men’s 200m (t37), heats: Charl du Toit

