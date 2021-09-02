DA's Zille demands explanation for ANC withdrawing IEC legal challenge

The ANC petitioned the Electoral Court to reopen its registration process after failing to meet the deadline for parties to register all its candidates for the upcoming elections.

JOHANNESBURG - The Democratic Alliance (DA)'s Helen Zille said that the African National Congress (ANC)'s sudden withdrawal of its Electoral Court application was bizarre and she's demanding an explanation from the party.

The ANC petitioned the court to reopen its registration process after failing to meet the deadline for parties to register all its candidates for the upcoming elections.

Critics, including Zille, are questioning whether the party was tipped off about the Constitutional Court's imminent ruling on whether next month's elections will be postponed.

No one has provided any evidence to back up the speculation and the ANC has strongly denied being tipped off.

But Zille said that she smelled a rat: "They need to explain what that was so that South Africans understand why they did it. It's important for a number of reasons: a deadline is a deadline, they didn't have full a ward complement for 93 of 200 and something municipalities in South Africa. That is a huge amount and no matter how incompetent you have to be to miss a deadline for 93 municipalities but there you have it."

