CT launches it’s first drive-through vaccination site at Athlone Stadium At the launch of the drive through site on Thursday in the parking lot of the stadium, a group of cyclists and motorists waited excitedly to get their jabs. Coronavirus

Cape Town

Coronavirus vaccine

Athlone Stadium CAPE TOWN/ JOHANNESBURG - Cape Town has launched its first drive-through vaccination site on Thursday at the Athlone Stadium, one of the province’s mass sites in Cape Town.

Since opening two weeks ago, the site has already administered over 9,700 vaccinations. At the launch of the drive through site in the parking lot of the stadium, a group of cyclists and motorists waited excitedly to get their jabs. #VaccineRollOutSA Jody Ziervogel was the first person to use the drive -through facility in Athlone this morning. KP pic.twitter.com/0zFRvBcd0B — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) September 2, 2021

Those in their vehicles went through the process without any hassles and without leaving their cars.

The drive-through section at the mass site has five lanes and can accommodate up to 1,000 people at a time.

Jody Ziervogel was the first one to use the drive-through and said he was impressed.

“It’s much better, it’s much easier and I think a lot of people will like it this way,” he said.

Head of operations for the Western Cape Department of Health Saadiq Kariem is encouraging people to use the service.

“We’re still making sure that we vaccinate some people in their cars and we would like to encourage people to come to the site, they can remain in their vehicles. We’ve got a full team on standby.”

The site officially opens on Friday for the public.

Meanwhile, Deputy President David Mabuza is confident South Africa will vaccinate 70% of the population before the end of the year.

During a visit to vaccination sites in Gauteng he's reiterated the state wants 40 million people vaccinated by the end of December.

He's also encouraged door-to-door campaigns to increase the uptake.

“We are no longer going to wait here at the vaccination sites, we are going to take the vaccines to our people. We are going to explain to our people that this is something that is going to help them and not kill them.”

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.