Cele: Investigators have strong lead in Umlazi mass shooting probe

DURBAN - Police Minister Bheki Cele said investigators were making progress in the mass shootings and murder cases of at least 11 people in Umlazi this week.

On Sunday, six people were shot and killed at U-Section and barely two days later, five others were murdered in another part of the township.

On Thursday, Cele went to find out for himself what happened and provided some details on the investigations.

He said police had a lead on the first shooting: “The investigations are still ongoing, but I have to say, we’ve got a strong lead going on that we believe in the shortest possible time, we will be able to find the answer as to why they were killed and who killed them.”

No arrests have been made in either case.

