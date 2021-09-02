Cabinet reassures whistleblowers' safety after Deokaran's murder

Cabinet has welcomed the two new arrests in Babita Deokaran's murder case, saying whistleblowers like her were important guardians of clean governance.

CAPE TOWN - Cabinet on Thursday reaffirmed the government’s commitment to protect whistleblowers in the wake of the murder of Babita Deokaran, acting chief director of financial accounting in the Gauteng Department of Health.

So far, nine people have been taken in since the murder investigation began.

READ: Two more suspects arrested in Babita Deokaran's murder case

Deokaran was fatally shot after dropping her child at school. She was a key witness in the Special Investigating Unit’s probe into corruption related to the procurement of personal protective equipment and other illegal activities.

Cabinet has welcomed the arrests, saying whistleblowers like her were important guardians of clean governance.

But during the briefing on Cabinet’s regular fortnightly meeting, Minister in the Presidency Mondli Gungubele faced questions on whether the government was doing enough to protect people who exposed themselves to danger by lifting the lid on corruption.

“We are committed to the protection of whistleblowers – where cracks might have occurred, we are always prepared to actually close those,” he said.

READ: Babita Deokaran's killers stalked her for over a month - Reports

There has been widespread concern that Deokaran’s death would have a chilling effect and deter others from coming forward.

Gungubele said people should not be intimidated and should allow the investigation to take its course.

“We appeal to our people that they should not retreat in this noble exercise of actually exposing fraud, criminality and thieving because the only way we can actually save this country and get it back on track to have an economy that is performing - that is loved by the world - and make South Africa a destination for investment is when we prevail over criminality and fraud.”

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.