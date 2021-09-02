Petrus September sentenced to 20 years for murdering Liezel Booysen (13)

The initial investigation reveals that the accused persuaded Booysen and a friend to accompany him to the refuse site in Barrydale where he hid liquor.

CAPE TOWN - A Barrydale man has been handed a 20-year sentence for murdering a 13-year-old girl.

Liezel Booysen was killed in July 2020.

Petrus September (34) recently appeared in the Swellendam High Court.

The initial investigation reveals that the accused persuaded Booysen and a friend to accompany him to the refuse site in Barrydale where he hid liquor.

When they reached the site, he ordered the friend to remain behind and disappeared with the other girl.

Booysen's body was then found with multiple stab wounds.

The police's Malcolm Pojie said: “The provincial commissioner of the Western Cape has commended all the members involved, which led to the arrest, conviction and subsequently the sentencing of 20 years imprisonment.”

