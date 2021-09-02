Angry South Hills residents vow to return to Rand Water if supply not restored

On Wednesday, angry residents gathered at Rand Water’s offices in Glenvista, demanding answers.

JOHANNESBURG - Community members of South Hills and its surrounding areas have vowed to go back to Rand Water if there was no water in their taps soon.

They gathered with placards, blocking the entrance to the offices, displaying their frustration as they entered a sixth day without water.

Schools in the South Hill area have also had to shut down due to a lack of water.



Residents at Linmeyer, Risana, Tulisa Park, The Hill and surrounding areas had one objective - to get answers from Rand Water.