Angry South Hills residents vow to return to Rand Water if supply not restored
On Wednesday, angry residents gathered at Rand Water’s offices in Glenvista, demanding answers.
JOHANNESBURG - Community members of South Hills and its surrounding areas have vowed to go back to Rand Water if there was no water in their taps soon.
They gathered with placards, blocking the entrance to the offices, displaying their frustration as they entered a sixth day without water.
Schools in the South Hill area have also had to shut down due to a lack of water.
Residents at Linmeyer, Risana, Tulisa Park, The Hill and surrounding areas had one objective - to get answers from Rand Water.
#RandwaterProtest Community members from South Hills, Linmeyer, Risana and Tulisa Park are picketing venting their frustrations because of a lack of water. DM pic.twitter.com/N4iVEqAAH6EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) September 1, 2021
Parts of Tshwane, Ekurhuleni and Joburg have been without water for days.
Ward councilors from South Hills, Klipfontein and Bassonia spoke of how disappointed they were in Rand Water.
"We are dealing with a city that doesn't care about the well-being of its residents or its councillors," one councillor said.
"I'm not entirely happy about the answers. I want a plan of action," another said.
Residents have also highlighted how they were battling to get water.
"I've lost a lot of money via laundromat and electricity," one resident said.
Another added: "This is what we're absolutely frustrated about this on and off situation and then you guys are not even explaining to us because we hear one thing from Rand Water, one thing from Joburg..."
Although Rand Water has promised to rectify the situation, no timelines have been set.
