Alex teen accused of killing boy at school formally charged with murder

The school where the incident took place has been flagged as one of the problematic schools in the province, riddled with gangsterism and drugs.

JOHANNESBURG - A 15-year-old grade eight pupil accused of killing a fellow pupil in Alexandra has been formally charged with murder.

He made his first appearance in the Alexandra Children's Court on Wednesday and he can't be named because he's a minor. He was handed over to police by his parents after the fatal stabbing on Monday.

The accused appeared in court for a preliminary hearing and was then formally charged with murder. The matter was held in-camera as the suspect is a minor. The case was postponed to next Wednesday, while the boy has been remanded in the custody of a youth center.

"The matter was postponed to 8 September 2021 when it will be back in court for hearing at the Child Justice Court,” said the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA)’s Phindi Mjonondwana.

