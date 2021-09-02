6.1m South Africans now fully vaccinated against COVID-19 - NICD

The national Health Department is aiming to vaccinate 70% of the country's 39 million adults to protect the population against future waves of COVID-19.

JOHANNESBURG - The National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) said that over 6.1 million South African were now fully vaccinated with either the on-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine or the double dose Pfizer jab.

About 15% of the country’s adults are fully vaccinated compared to about 24% of those 18 years and older who are just partially vaccinated against the coronavirus.

This comes as the national Health Department calls for a faster rate of vaccinations in South Africa to prevent the development of further mutations.

The national Health Department is aiming to vaccinate 70% of the country's 39 million adults to protect the population against future waves of COVID-19.

In the past 24 hours, over 253,000 COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in boosting the country’s total vaccinations to more than 12,841,000.

The country has seen an increased demand for vaccines over the past two weeks after government's vaccination programme opened to all people 18 years and older last month.

This saw provinces reaching new daily vaccination records.

Meanwhile, the third wave of COVID-19 infections seems to be lingering much longer in provinces like KwaZulu-Natal, which has again recorded the bulk of South Africa’s 9,544 new infections.

#COVID19 UPDATE: A total of 61,027 tests were conducted in the last 24 hrs, with 9,544 new cases, which represents a 15.6% positivity rate. A further 235 #COVID19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 82,496 to date. Read more: https://t.co/mRcvI8Kela pic.twitter.com/wyE4BXYRtZ NICD (@nicd_sa) September 1, 2021

