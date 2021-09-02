Go

235 more COVID deaths, 9,544 new infections recorded in SA

These fatalities recorded over the past 24 hours take the country's known death toll to 82,496.

FILE: A mortician getting ready to prepare a coffin for a COVID-19 body at Broodie Funeral Parlour in Soshanguve. Picture: Boikhutso Ntsoko/Eyewitness News
46 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Two hundred and thirty-five more people have died in South Africa after contracting the coronavirus.

Over that same time frame, 9,544 more infections were recorded, with the country's caseload ballooning to over 2.7 million.

On the vaccine front, just over 12. 8 million vaccines have been administered in the country so far.

