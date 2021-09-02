235 more COVID deaths, 9,544 new infections recorded in SA
These fatalities recorded over the past 24 hours take the country's known death toll to 82,496.
JOHANNESBURG - Two hundred and thirty-five more people have died in South Africa after contracting the coronavirus.
Over that same time frame, 9,544 more infections were recorded, with the country's caseload ballooning to over 2.7 million.
On the vaccine front, just over 12. 8 million vaccines have been administered in the country so far.
A s of today the cumulative number of #COVID19 cases identified in SA is 2 787 203 with 9 544 new cases reported. Today 235 deaths have been reported bringing the total to 82 496 deaths. The cumulative number of recoveries now stand at 2 560 605 with a recovery rate of 91,9% pic.twitter.com/HJj2M2Qt7EDepartment of Health (@HealthZA) September 1, 2021
