235 more COVID deaths, 9,544 new infections recorded in SA

These fatalities recorded over the past 24 hours take the country's known death toll to 82,496.

JOHANNESBURG - Two hundred and thirty-five more people have died in South Africa after contracting the coronavirus.

These fatalities recorded over the past 24 hours take the country's known death toll to 82,496.



Over that same time frame, 9,544 more infections were recorded, with the country's caseload ballooning to over 2.7 million.

On the vaccine front, just over 12. 8 million vaccines have been administered in the country so far.