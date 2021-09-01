It's official: the Western Cape has exited its COVID-19 third wave peak

Infections, hospitalisations and deaths are all showing consistent declines.

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape on Wednesday heard that it finally exited its COVID-19 third wave peak.

Premier Alan Winde said the trend was confirmed by the COVID-19 modelling consortium, that now indicates a 99% probability that the province has already passed the peak.

The Western Cape's COVID-19 situation has shown steady declines this past week.

It now registers under 2,600 new cases a day, compared to more than 3,500 at its highest point on 17 August 2021.

Hospitalisations and deaths have also dropped, with an average of 286 admissions and around 80 deaths on a daily basis.

Winde said they were starting to see reduced pressure on the health system.

“The Western Cape has exited the peak of the third wave and for this reason. I now need to petition the president to change the lockdown level in our province. We need to move to alert level 2 as soon as possible.”

On the vaccine front, the province has administered two million doses so far.

Western Cape Finance MEC David Maynier said to date, R214 million has been spent on the province's COVID-19 battle.

The provincial Treasury released its latest expenditure report for April 2021 to the end of July this year. It said total procurement expenditure for July amounted to more than R108 million of which the bulk was spent by provincial departments.

Maynier said the report was aimed at showing transparency due to ongoing corruption around the spending of state funds in fighting the pandemic.

“The consistent publishing of our procurement disclosure report, which details all COVID-19 expenditure by provincial government department and entities is our commitment to transparency and clean governance in the Western Cape.

