'We've suffered a tragic loss': ANC honours late MKMVA leader Maphatsoe

The former deputy minister of defence and military veterans and head of the now-disbanded Umkhonto We Sizwe Military Veterans' Association has been hailed for his courageous contribution to democracy.

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) has paid tribute to the legacy of its long-serving member Kebby Maphatsoe.

The former deputy minister of defence and military veterans and head of the now-disbanded Umkhonto We Sizwe Military Veterans' Association (MKMVA) has been hailed for his courageous contribution to democracy.

Maphatsoe died at the age of 58-year-old in his sleep on Tuesday.

ALSO READ:

Members of the ruling party and the MKMVA gathered at Maphatsoe’s residence at the Meyersdal Nature Estate in Alberton to pay homage to the late MK veteran