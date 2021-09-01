Maynier: WC spent R214m on COVID-19-realted expenditure to date

The provincial Treasury released its latest expenditure report for April 2021 to the end of July this year. It's aimed at showing transparency due to ongoing corruption around the spending of state funds in fighting the pandemic.

CAPE TOWN - Western Cape Finance MEC David Maynier said that to date R214 million had been spent on the province's COVID-19 battle.

“The consistent publishing of our procurement disclosure report, which details all COVID-19 expenditure by provincial government departments and entities is our commitment to transparency and clean government in the Western Cape,” Maynier said.

The provincial Treasury released its latest expenditure report for April 2021 to the end of July this year. It's aimed at showing transparency due to ongoing corruption around the spending of state funds in fighting the pandemic.

Maynier said that the total procurement expenditure for July amounted to more than R108 million, of which the bulk was spent by provincial departments.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.