Alexandra teen accused of killing schoolmate makes his first court appearance

JOHANENSBURG - A 15-year-old grade eight learner made his first court appearance in the Alexandra Children’s Court on Wednesday for allegedly killing a fellow learner.

The accused from a local school who cannot be named due to his age was handed over to the police by his parents after he allegedly stabbed his follow pupil at school in Alex on Monday.

It’s understood that the boy was stabbed in the back with a sharp object.

The accused has appeared for a preliminary inquiry and the case was then transferred to children’s court where it was heard in-camera.

He was formally charged with murder.

The matter was then postponed to next week Wednesday while the boy will be held at a youth centre until he returns to the dock again.

On Tuesday, Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi expressed his disappointment over the matter saying the school where the learner was stabbed has been flagged as one of the problematic schools and needs urgent attention.

