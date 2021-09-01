Social Development withdrew its social security green paper to give more clarity

The decision to withdraw the document that proposes a mandatory pension and insurance fund for workers was gazetted on 18 August.

CAPE TOWN - The Department of Social Development said on Wednesday it had to withdraw a green paper on comprehensive social security and retirement reforms so it could provide better clarity.

The decision to withdraw the document, which proposes a mandatory pension and insurance fund for workers, was gazetted on 18 August this year.

Government wanted employers and employees to pay up to 12% of their earnings into a state-run national social security fund that critics described as "crazy", "extremely flawed" and "rushed".

The Social Development Department's Lumka Oliphant said: “Since is publication there has been widespread commentary on key recommendations entailed in the green paper. Some of the technical aspects of the proposal were not well understood and many have been misrepresented the proposal, particularly on the National Social Security Fund.”

The department expected to release the paper as soon as the issues were addressed.

