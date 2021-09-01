After seven straight days of no water, some Joburg residents march on Rand Water

Communities in Linmeyer, Risana, Tulisa Park, The Hill and surrounding areas in the south of Johannesburg have been without water for the past seven days.

JOHANNESBURG - Angry residents in South Hill on Wednesday protested at Rand Water’s offices in Glen Vista to demand the restoration of their water supply.

Schools in South Hills area have also been affected by the water cuts.

Frustrated and determined to get answers upon arrival at Rand Water’s offices, community members and ward councillors from Ekurhuleni, Bassonia and South Hills wasted no time asking the most important question: when will water return to their taps?

Tensions rose between the Rand Water officials and the residents during the standoff.

"Can please respond to the lady, I would like to respond to this lady. We are going to sit down now with the council. I'm sorry if it's not good enough but that's the only answer," said an official to an equally frustrated crowd.

Rand Water operations manager John Robert tried calming the crowd asking to be respected and saying they were trying to assist.

Rand Water's Justice Mohale told Eyewitness News that they could not confirm when the residents would get water.

