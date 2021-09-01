Nienaber's not worried about the Rugby Championships as Boks leave quarantine

The teams were in self-isolation from Sunday evening due to a positive COVID-19 scare, which turned out to be false positive.

CAPE TOWN - Although still in quarantine in Australia, the Springboks are in full training ahead of the Australasian leg of the 2021 Rugby Championships.

The teams were in self-isolation from Sunday evening due to a positive COVID-19 scare. But it turned out to be false positive and they were allowed to train from Tuesday.

The Boks head into the second leg of the Championship having beaten Argentina twice at home, as well as a British and Irish Lions series win under their belts.

“It’s always nice to test yourself against Australia, New Zealand and Argentina”, head coach Jacques Nienaber said on Wednesday. “From a Super Rugby point of view, I’ve been involved since 1999 and you get so accustomed to it and used to it. So, it was hard when we didn’t have it [the Rugby Championships] last year.”

South Africa were on the same flight as Argentina to Australia, and the Springbok coach said that even though Argentina faced the All Blacks more recently than them, they didn’t share any information regarding the New Zealand team.

“Each team does their own analysis and have their own plan and know what they're looking at and what they want to look at. So no, there wasn’t any discussion around that and I don’t think there will be.”

The South African franchise teams are not part of Super Rugby anymore, which means that they are not as familiar with the players and style of rugby as they were in previous years. The Springbok coach said that “Test match rugby is different to Super rugby”, and he is not worried from a team perspective heading into the rest of the competition.

The remaining fixtures:

Round 3 (Sunday, 12 September):

- New Zealand v Argentina

- South Africa v Australia

Round 4 (Saturday, 18 September):

- Argentina v New Zealand

- Australia v South Africa

Round 5 (Saturday, 25 September):

- New Zealand v South Africa

- Australia v Argentina