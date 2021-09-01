MEC Nkonyane calls on SAPS to seize illegal firearms in Umlazi after 11 murders

Two shooting separate incidents in the area claimed 11 lives in less than a week.

DURBAN - KwaZulu-Natal Community Safety MEC Peggy Nkonyane on Wednesday called on police to conduct an operation that will seize illegal firearms in Umlazi, south Durban.

She made her plea after two shooting separate incidents in the area, which claimed 11 lives in less than a week.

According to officials, three people sustained serious wounds and five other people were murdered in the latest incident when they were attacked by three unknown gunmen at a house in the W section of the area.

The attack is the second mass shooting in Umlazi after six other people were killed over the weekend.

Preliminary reports showed that two people were killed in their home, while the other four people were attacked in two separate houses. It is understood two of the victims died en route or on arrival at a hospital. Reports also said two of the victims were women and one was a 14-year-boy.

The MEC has condemned the shootings with the motives still unknown.

Spokesperson for the MEC Kwanele Ncalane said police should seize illegal firearms from civilians.

“At the centre of this is the proliferation of illegal firearms that are the hands of our civilians. We call on the police to embark on a relentless campaign to ensure that all these firearms are ceased and are taken away from the hands of the civilians.”

