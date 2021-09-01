'Favourable' taxes, 'untapped' minerals punted at Limpopo Investment Conference
Mathabatha addressed the inaugural Limpopo Investment Conference, which got off on a positive note on Wednesday, with prospective investors pledging support for the province’s plans.
JOHANNESBURG - Limpopo Premier Stan Mathabatha on Wednesday called on investors to take advantage of the province’s key economic sectors in mining, tourism and agriculture.
Mathabatha addressed the inaugural Limpopo Investment Conference, which got off on a positive note on Wednesday, with prospective investors pledging support for the province’s plans.
The event is a spinoff of the South African Investment Conference launched by President Cyril Ramaphosa two years ago to attract local and foreign investors.
Opening the conference, Ramaphosa described Limpopo as a gateway to a market of 300 million people in the SADC region, saying the province is open for business in mining, Agri processing, renewable energy among other industries.
He guaranteed potential investors that the trading environment in the country was investor friendly.
“As a country, we have very favourable tax regime to ensure decent returns and a very sophisticated financial sector to manage complex transactions.”
Premier Mathabatha, I wish you and all the participants of this conference a great success as you mobilise the investments that must come to our province in Limpopo.Cyril Ramaphosa #StaySafe (@CyrilRamaphosa) September 1, 2021
Let us all grow Limpopo together. Let us all grow South Africa together. https://t.co/USBexjWFL1
Meanwhile, Mathabatha said the province’s untapped potential holds great fortunes for businesses that will invest in Limpopo.
“We therefore require partnerships and collaborations with private investors to take full advantage of mostly untapped mineral deposits.”
Limpopo is among the poorest provinces in the country, despite being home to some of the richest mining deposits in the southern African region.
Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.