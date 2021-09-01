Mamabolo: Driver's licence renewal booking slots to be allocated within 30 days

Gauteng Transport MEC Jacob Mamabolo has launched a new campaign called 'request a slot', which aims to clear the backlog of 400,000 people who are waiting to renew their license.

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Transport MEC Jacob Mamabolo has now clarified that motorists would not get an immediate booking slot for driver's license renewals but that that they would have to wait up 30 days before being allocated a date.

Mamabolo has launched a new campaign called “request a slot”, which aims to clear the backlog of 400,000 people who are waiting to renew their license.

The MEC said that in the next six months, half a million people would be helped and an additional 10 sites would be coming on board before the end of the year.

More staff have also been trained to assist frustrated customers while sites will be open for longer hours from Monday through to Sunday.

Mamabolo said that they had four different ways that motorists could get in touch - via the Natis website, two email addresses and a mobile app, which is expected to be live from next week.

"We have clearly said that you will be allocated a booking slot within 30 days. We have capacity to do half a million within six months and that should be able to help everybody in the backlog."

But these motorists said that they had tried the system and were not impressed.

"I was unsuccessful twice," one motorist said.

Another explained that there seemed to be a trick to it: "You need to book at 12 midday or 4pm in the afternoon, that's when it opens. Every other time you won't get through at all."

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.