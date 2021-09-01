Life Esidimeni not liable for patient deaths: former managing director

Morgan Mkhatshwa said clinicians from the Health Department were given all the necessary documents during the transfer.

JOHANNESBURG - Life Esidimeni’s former managing director has told the High Court in Pretoria that the health care facility cannot be held liable for what happened to mentally ill patients after they were moved from the group to illegal NGO's.

Morgan Mkhatshwa was in the witness stand for the third day. He's was cross-examined about the marathon project by the Gauteng Health Department, which resulted in the deaths of 144 psychiatric patients in 2016.

The Life Esidimeni inquest inquest was postponed earlier this month to give newly-appointed legal representatives time to consult their clients and to familiarise themselves with the case. The inquiry was this tasked with determining whether anyone should be held criminally liable for the deaths of at least 144 people who were moved to ill-equipped and illegal NGOs in 2016.

Most legal representatives who cross-examined Mkhatshwa have focused on why most of patients did not have their medication and medical records when they were moved to non-governmental organisations (NGOs) from Life Esidimeni facilities.

Mkhatshwa said clinicians from the Health Department were given all the necessary documents during the transfer.

"That absolves Life Esidimeni from any further interference unless there are queries from the clinicians from the Department of Health".

Mkhatshwa told the court that Life Esidimeni cannot be held responsible for what happened to patients after they were placed at various NGOs across the province by the provincial department.

He said Esidimeni officials were also never invited to inspect the NGOs to which the patients were being taken.

READ: Ex-Life Esidimeni exec insists patients were moved with all medical records

READ MORE: Qedani Mahlangu's lawyers pin Life Esidemeni saga on National Health Dept

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.