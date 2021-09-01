Lesufi: Gauteng Education Dept has failed the family of murdered Alex pupil

Qayiya Mgaye was killed, allegedly by a fellow pupil, at the Pholosho Secondary School in Alexandra on Monday.

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Education MEC Panuaza Lesufi has acknowledged that his department had failed the family of the 15-year-old boy who was stabbed to the death at the Pholosho Secondary School in Alexandra.

Qayiya Mgaye was killed, allegedly by a fellow pupil, while a disciplinary hearing was in progress regarding another three learners.

A 16-year-old boy is now in custody after his parents handed him over to authorities on Monday night.

Lesufi was in Alexandra on Tuesday to find out for himself what really transpired. He battled to explain what happened to Mgaye on Monday after saying that he was very disappointed.

“We failed this family because this child died in our care,” Lesufi said.

At the boy's home, he met his mother, who expressed disappointment at the school and the department.

“I couldn't dispute that aspect and the family feels that the state must go an extra length to assist,” Lesufi added.

It has now emerged that the alleged perpetrator was previously reported for ill-discipline.

A lack of security personnel, gangsterism and drugs have been flagged as key problematic areas at the institution.

