Khusela Diko’s declaration of interests warning to last six months - SIU

The SIU told the standing committee on public accounts (Scopa) on Wednesday that Diko failed to declare a financial interest as required by regulations.

CAPE TOWN - The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) on Wednesday told Parliament that former Presidency spokesperson Khusela Diko’s warning will last for a period of six months.

The SIU told the standing committee on public accounts (Scopa) on Wednesday that Diko failed to declare a financial interest as required by regulations.

The investigating unit has briefed Scopa on its PPE investigations as well other high-profile cases.

Minister in the Presidency Mondli Gungubele said on Tuesday that the Presidency had completed its disciplinary process against Diko for her failure to disclose her interests in certain companies.

ALSO READ:

Diko was on a of absence since July last year after it emerged that the Gauteng government awarded her now deceased husband, Madzikane, a multimillion-rand tender to provide personal protective equipment. This decision was reversed and the money was never paid.

The Public Service Financial Disclosure framework makes it clear that senior public servants have to disclose all their registrable interests no later than 30 April each year. The interests vary from shares, directorships, ownership and extra income among others.

SIU head Andy Mothibi has told Scopa that she was given a warning in terms of the regulations.

“And she was charged based on that and was given a warning in terms of the public service regulations, which will last for six months.

Mothibi also briefed Scopa on Digital Vibes and former Minister Zweli Mkhize. He said the SIU’s investigation found evidence pointing to actions of criminality.

“That statement that says, ‘may have committed criminal act’, we say so because we have found evidence pointing to criminal action.”

It’s now up to the National Prosecuting Authority to decide what action to take against Mkhize.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.