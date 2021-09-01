Kebby Maphatsoe's passing leaves a deep void amongst all of us - Niehaus

The 58-year-old died in his sleep at his Joburg home on Tuesday.

JOHANNESBURG -While some have chosen not to comment on former MKMVA president Kebby Maphatsoe’s legacy, the African National Congress (ANC) and many of his comrades have paid tribute to its long-serving member.

The 58-year-old died in his sleep at his Joburg home on Tuesday.

At the time of his passing, he was a member of Parliament, having recently been appointed whip of the study group on sports, arts and culture. He also served as deputy minister of Defence and Military Veterans between 2014 and 2019.

It’s people like Carl Niehaus, the former spokesperson of the now-disbanded MKMVA, who fondly remember Kebby Maphatsoe: “The loss of his life at the far too early age leaves a deep void amongst all of us.”

The 58-year-old, who dedicated most of his life to the ANC, went into exile while he was a youngster, receiving military training in Angola, the Soviet Union and living in Uganda before making returning home.

He used his position as leader of the MKMVA to have a say on happenings in both the country and the ANC.

Often criticised for acting as a henchman for former President Jacob Zuma, Maphatsoe became a member of Parliament in 2014, and most recently has been serving alongside ANC Chief Whip Pemmy Majodina, who had this to say about his passing:

“I am shocked, I can't deal with the news. It's very devastating because he did not show any sign that today, we'll be saying Kebby is no more.”

Details of his burial are yet to be announced.

