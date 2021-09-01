Witness in Umlazi mass shooting says some victims were involved in crime

KwaZulu-Natal MEC for Transport, Community Safety and Liaison Neliswa Nkonyeni on Wednesday that three other people sustained serious wounds when they were attacked by three unknown gunmen at a house in the W section of the area.

DURBAN - One the people who witnessed the mass killing of five people in Umlazi on Tuesday night said on Wednesday some of the victims were involved in criminal activities.

Three people also sustained serious wounds when the group was attacked by three unknown gunmen at a house in the W section of the area.

One woman, who is among those who survived the shooting, said she was in a relationship with one of the victims and was visiting him before the shooting took place. She said the victim she dated died in her arms.

“Before we started dating, he was involved in house robberies, hijacking cars and killing people. I told him if he wants a relationship with me, then he should stop his old ways because I’m too young to die for such things.”

In a separate shooting last weekend, six other people were killed in the area. The motives for the attacks were under investigation.

Meanwhile, KwaZulu-Natal Community Safety MEC Peggy Nkonyane on Wednesday called on police to conduct an operation that will seize illegal firearms in the township.

Spokesperson for the MEC, Kwanele Ncalane, said police should seize illegal firearms from civilians.

“At the centre of this is the proliferation of illegal firearms that are the hands of our civilians. We call on the police to embark on a relentless campaign to ensure that all these firearms are ceased and are taken away from the hands of the civilians.”

