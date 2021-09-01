Qayiya Mgaye's (16) family is still in shock after he was killed at school

JOHANNESBURG - The family of a grade eight learner who was stabbed to death at a school in Alexandra told Eyewitness News on Wednesday they still cannot believe what happened to him.

Qayiya Mgaye was killed allegedly by a fellow pupil while a disciplinary hearing was in progress elsewhere at the school. The 16-year-old was stabbed in the back with a sharp object.

The Mgaye’s family said they were devastated after the teenager, who dreamed of being a police officer, did not return home from school on Monday.

The incident happened in the school yard during what appeared to be a fight between rival gangs.

Mgaye’s aunt, Fundiswa Sefa, said: “We are hurt a lot by losing Qayiya. He was a humble person. I’m not just saying this because he is no more. He was an understanding child, he used to listen and I could send him anywhere.”

A 15-year-old pupil is expected to appear in the Alexandra Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

