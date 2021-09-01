Go

Qayiya Mgaye's (16) family is still in shock after he was killed at school

Qayiya Mgaye was killed allegedly by a fellow pupil while a disciplinary hearing was in progress elsewhere at the school.

Police tape closes off a crime scene. Picture: EWN.
Police tape closes off a crime scene. Picture: EWN.
40 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - The family of a grade eight learner who was stabbed to death at a school in Alexandra told Eyewitness News on Wednesday they still cannot believe what happened to him.

Qayiya Mgaye was killed allegedly by a fellow pupil while a disciplinary hearing was in progress elsewhere at the school. The 16-year-old was stabbed in the back with a sharp object.

The Mgaye’s family said they were devastated after the teenager, who dreamed of being a police officer, did not return home from school on Monday.

The incident happened in the school yard during what appeared to be a fight between rival gangs.

Mgaye’s aunt, Fundiswa Sefa, said: “We are hurt a lot by losing Qayiya. He was a humble person. I’m not just saying this because he is no more. He was an understanding child, he used to listen and I could send him anywhere.”

A 15-year-old pupil is expected to appear in the Alexandra Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.

Timeline

More in Local

COPYRIGHT 2021 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA