Ex-Tshwane city staff demand answers from DA after 600 ‘unlawful dismissals’

JOHANNESBURG - Former City of Tshwane employees on Wednesday handed a memorandum of demands to city officials, seeking answers about what they called the unlawful dismissal of about 600 employees.

They marched to the Democratic Alliance (DA)'s regional offices in Sunnyside, saying the party deployed useless officials to run the city.

According to the termination of employment notices, they were fired in October last year. But the city did not give reasons why they had to be laid-off.

One of the disgruntled employees, Cedric Cele, said the DA must explain its incompetency.

“The demands that were put to the DA were to say that we have engaged their public representative of the City of Tshwane, but they have ignored all the legitimate concerns of these employees.”

