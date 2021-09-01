Ex-Life Esidimeni exec insists patients were moved with all medical records

Morgan Mkhatshwa testified for a third day at the inquiry into the deaths of 144 mentally ill patients after they were transferred by the Gauteng Health Department to ill-equipped NGOs in 2016.

JOHANNESBURG - Former managing director at Life Esidimeni Morgan Mkhatshwa insists that patients who were moved from the healthcare facility left with all their documentation including medical records.

Mkhatshwa was on Wednesday testifying for a third day at the inquiry into the deaths of 144 mentally ill patients after they were transferred by the Gauteng Health Department to ill-equipped NGOs in 2016.

Advocate Rendani Munzhele is representing Daphney Ndhlovu, a social worker from Cullinan.

According to Ndhlovu most of the patients received from Life Esidimeni did not have medical records.

Mkhatshwa said the transfer of patients was managed by the Gauteng Health Department, who were given all necessary documentation by Life Esidimeni facilities.

“It was not the responsibility of Life Esidimeni to manage patients and documents in transit. They were handed over to Department of Health officials.”

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.