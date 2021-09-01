EC man arrested after remains of missing wife found under bath tub

On Monday, a family member became suspicious when he noticed something amiss in the bathroom at the home the woman shared with her spouse and then alerted the authorities.

CAPE TOWN - The family of an Eastern Cape woman is relying on the courts to find out what led to her death over two years ago.

The woman’s husband reported her missing in Dutywa in July 2019, but the case hit a dead-end until earlier this week.

On Monday, a family member became suspicious when he noticed something amiss in the bathroom at the home the woman shared with her spouse and then alerted the authorities.

Police said that the bathtub was no longer mounted and upon investigation, officers found the woman's remains buried underneath.

“The suspect, who was the husband to the deceased, was immediately arrested and charged for murder. He is due to appear at Butterworth Magistrates Court,” said the police’s Siphokasi Mawisa.

Tests will be carried out to try to determine how the woman died.

