Digital Vibes: Mkhize may have committed acts of criminality - SIU

Digital vibes CAPE TOWN - The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) said that former Health Minister, Zweli Mkhize, may have committed actions of criminality in the Digital Vibes matter. The SIU also stated that Mkhize, who has since resigned as minister, may have “possible conflicts of interest” in the appointment of Digital Vibes. The SIU was briefing the Standing Committee on Public Accounts (Scopa) about its investigations into personal protective equipment (PPE) corruption and other cases. #SIUScopa The SIU report states that former minister Zweli Mkhize: May have committed actions of criminality. BN EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) September 1, 2021

The SIU said that Mkhize may have been negligent when approving budgets in respect of the National Health Insurance and the COVID-19 media campaigns.

Digital Vibes was awarded R122 million for the contract, which has since been declared irregular.

Mkhize also failed to execute his function in compliance with the Constitution.

SIU head, Advocate Andy Mothibi, said that Mkhize resigned before any of its referred action could be taken against him.

"There was one against the executive authority responsible for the national Department of Health, which is the former minister, and for that part it has been looked at, and we saw that the minister resigned ahead of the action being taken."