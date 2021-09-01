Desperate residents to march on Rand Water to demand water supply turned back on

Some communities in Tshwane, Ekurhuleni and Joburg were without water for extended periods, getting little to no help from their respective municipalities and Rand Water.

JOHANNESBURG - Communities in the City of Tshwane, Ekurhuleni and Joburg have raised concerns about water cuts.

Some communities were without water for extended periods, getting little to no help from their respective municipalities and Rand Water.

Residents of South Hill and the surrounding areas are set to march to Rand Water’s offices on Wednesday to demand that their supply be returned.

The residents of South Hill, Linmeyer, Risana, Tulisa Park, The Hill and surrounding areas said that enough was enough.

Eyewitness News spoke to residents who vented their frustrations, saying that Rand Water and the municipalities did not understand the impact of not having water.

"There's actually nothing coming into the reservoir, it comes from rainwater. The problem is on their side but they are denying there's a problem," one resident said.

"I'm so desperate that I'll do absolutely everything to get water running through my taps," another resident said.

Rand Water COO Mahlomola Mehlo said that the municipalities were the ones who were supposed to answer consumers' questions.

"Our customer is one. In the case of Tshwane, it's the municipality. Our customer is one, in the case of Johannesburg, it is Joburg Water. Our customer is one in Ekurhuleni, it's the City of Ekurhuleni. We do not go beyond that line."

Some metros have warned of water restrictions but residents wanted to know why they had no water.

