Bonginkosi Khanyile's family worried about the handling of his case
He is charged with incitement to commit public violence and contravening the Disaster Management Act.
JOHANNESBURG - The family of an alleged violence instigator said that it was concerned at how the case was being handled.
Bonginkosi Khanyile returned to the Durban Magistrates Court on Tuesday and is awaiting a decision on his bail application.
Bonginkosi Khanyile is back in the Durban Magistrate Court, for further proceedings in his bail application following a postponement last week, the state is opposing bail. NM pic.twitter.com/F0kxwTgoIvEWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) August 31, 2021
The matter has been adjourned to the 7th of September 2021, for judgment in the bail application. pic.twitter.com/E4IYi5ODQ7EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) August 31, 2021
Khanyile was arrested following July's anarchy in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal.
Family spokesperson, Philani Nduli, was confident that Khanyile would get bail eventually.
"We are just disappointed with the delay. We were hoping that by now the verdict would have been out. But we'll also wait patiently until the verdict comes out," Nduli said.
