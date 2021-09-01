Go

Bonginkosi Khanyile's family worried about the handling of his case

He is charged with incitement to commit public violence and contravening the Disaster Management Act.

Bonginkosi Khanyile appears in the Durban Magistrates Court on 23 August 2021. Picture: Nhlanhla Mabaso/Eyewitness News
JOHANNESBURG - The family of an alleged violence instigator said that it was concerned at how the case was being handled.

Bonginkosi Khanyile returned to the Durban Magistrates Court on Tuesday and is awaiting a decision on his bail application.

Khanyile was arrested following July's anarchy in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal.

Family spokesperson, Philani Nduli, was confident that Khanyile would get bail eventually.

"We are just disappointed with the delay. We were hoping that by now the verdict would have been out. But we'll also wait patiently until the verdict comes out," Nduli said.

