Bonginkosi Khanyile's family worried about the handling of his case

He is charged with incitement to commit public violence and contravening the Disaster Management Act.

JOHANNESBURG - The family of an alleged violence instigator said that it was concerned at how the case was being handled.

Bonginkosi Khanyile returned to the Durban Magistrates Court on Tuesday and is awaiting a decision on his bail application.

He is charged with incitement to commit public violence and contravening the Disaster Management Act.