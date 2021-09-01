He's a legend: Temba Bavuma hails 'GOAT' Proteas fast bowler, Dale Steyn

Steyn announced on Tuesday that he was retiring from cricket having represented South Africa across all three formats since 2004.

JOHANNESBURg - Proteas limited overs captain Temba Bavuma has praised fast bowler Dale Steyn as a legend of the game and one of the greatest fast bowlers of all time.

Steyn announced on Tuesday that he was retiring from cricket having represented South Africa across all three formats since 2004.

The 38-year-old is South Africa's highest Test wicket-taker, with 439 strikes in 93 matches. He took 196 scalps in one-day internationals (ODI) and 64 in the T20 format for a total of 699 in his career.

Bavuma was speaking on the eve of South Africa’s first ODI against Sri Lanka: "I had the pleasure of playing with Dale as he was one of the senior players in the side when I joined the team and he was one of the guys who welcomed me and made me feel part of the group. His achievements and his statistics obviously speak for themselves you know, he’s a legend, he’s a G.O.A.T [greatest of all time], as the guys would say. He’s a player that’s definitely had and impact on the game."

Steyn said in a statement on social media that it was a “bittersweet moment” but that he was grateful for his career.

Bavuma joined the likes of AB de Villiers, Kagiso Rabada, Pat Cummins and Virender Sehwag in paying tribute to the “Phalaborwa Express”.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.