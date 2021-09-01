ANC withdraws legal bid to register election candidates

The African National Congress (ANC) failed to register all its candidates last week Monday.

JOHANNESBURG - Less than 24 hours after lodging a legal application to force the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) to extend its timetable for the submission of party candidate lists, the African National Congress (ANC) has withdrawn its bid.

The party’s national spokesperson Pule Mabe confirmed to Eyewitness News that the party had opted to wait for the Constitutional Court’s judgment on a separate application brought forward by the IEC for the elections to be postponed until February 2022.

Elections were initially set for 27 October, but it was found that they would not be free and fair due to COVID-19-related complications.



Many are questioning the ANC’s claim that the pandemic and technical glitches are to blame for its failure to register nearly 100 candidates. This theory will not be tested as yet, because the governing party has done an about-turn on the legal challenge. The ANC seems keen to adopt a wait-and-see attitude, preferring to allow the apex court process to be finalised first.

If unsuccessful, this could see South Africa’s largest party losing its much-praised footprint across the country’s municipalities.

Towns without an ANC government also give smaller parties an opportunity to prove their mettle.

It’s still unclear when the Constitutional Court will hand down judgment.

