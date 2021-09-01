ANC MKMVA leader Kebby Maphatose died of a heart attack, family confirms

The leader of the African National Congress (ANC)'s disbanded uMkhonto weSizwe Military Veterans Association (MKMVA) died at his home in Meyersdal on Tuesday.

JOHANNESBURG - Kebby Maphatsoe's family said that he died of a heart attack.

The leader of the African National Congress (ANC)'s disbanded uMkhonto weSizwe Military Veterans Association (MKMVA) died at his home in Meyersdal on Tuesday.

His wife went to check on him while he was resting in his room and she found him unresponsive.

His brother Joseph said that his death had come as a great shock to the family.

"The paramedics arrived and they certified him. They said that he had a hiccup problem and the paramedics declared him dead, the cause was a cardiac failure caused by this hiccup which had been a problem for the past six months."

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.