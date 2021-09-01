After a rare united ANC show, Kebby Maphatsoe will be laid to rest on Sunday

Kebby Maphatsoe had written a letter to explain exactly whom he wanted to attend and speak at his funeral, his family said.

The late African National Congress (ANC) Member of Parliament and leader of the party's now-disbanded uMkhonto WeSizwe Military Veterans' Association (MKMVA), Kebby Maphatsoe, will be laid to rest on Sunday.

His family confirmed the date on Wednesday. They were joined by senior members of the ANC at his home in Alberton. The 58-year-old passed away of a heart attack in his sleep on Tuesday.

Maphatsoe, a former MKMVA president, was remembered for showing unwavering determination to cement the role of the ANC MKMVA. But this was marred by fuelling factional battles, prompting the ANC to disband the association as part of the cleaning up its structures.

And in a rare united front, members of the governing party gathered at the home of the late veteran to convey their condolences.

Maphatsoe’s brother, Joseph, said that while they were coming to terms with his passing, he penned a letter detailing his funeral programme, inducing a list of people whom he wanted to speak at his service.

“If it happens that I pass on, here is my programme, here are the following speakers that must speak at my funeral, the ANC should be involved, the MKMVA should be involved and the government should be involved. No one must be sidelined,” Maphatsoe’s brother explained about his funeral notes.

ANC deputy secretary-general Jessie Duarte said on Wednesday Maphatsoe played a constructive role in the efforts of the ANC to forge unity among former MK combatants.

At the time of his passing, he was a still a Member of Parliament, having recently been appointed whip of the study group on sports, arts and culture. He also served as deputy minister of defence and military veterans between 2014 and 2019.

Under Maphatsoe, the MKMVA was at loggerheads with another group of ex-combatants and often criticised the MK Council, led by party leaders loyal to President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Maphatsoe was an avid supporter of former President President Zuma until his final days, often criticised the governing party, and was no stranger to controversy.

