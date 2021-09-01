A Somerset West mother and her son were arrested for marijuana, CBD oil dealing

The pair was apprehended during an operation by the Hawks and police on Tuesday

CAPE TOWN - A mother and her son are behind bars on allegations of drug dealing in Somerset West. The suspects aged 63 and 35 are due to appear on the Somerset West Magistrates Court on Thursday.

They were apprehended during an operation by the Hawks and police on Tuesday in response to information received about suspects who were cultivating marijuana from their residence in Arum Avenue. Officers searched the premises and found marijuana worth almost R50,000.

“On the premises, a hydroponic dagga laboratory was uncovered cultivated under lights and fans. In total, the dagga that was discovered comprised of 85 dagga plants. Twenty-one capsules with possible THC in it, CBD oil and 100 grams of loose dagga were seized,” the Hawks' Zinzi Hani.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.